Bucs' Mike Evans Day-to-Day After MRI on Knee Injury Showed No Structural Damage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a positive update Monday on wide receiver Mike Evans after he left Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury.

According to Sara Walsh of NFL on Fox, Evans underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage and "very little" swelling. As a result, Evans was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee.

Evans is listed as day-to-day, meaning it is possible he could play in the Bucs' NFC Wild Card Round game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

Evans has been the top receiver for quarterback Tom Brady all season, posting 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns on 70 catches in 16 games. By reaching the 1,000-yard mark this season, Evans became the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat in each of his first seven campaigns.

As the playoffs begin, getting the Texas A&M product on the field will be one of the top priorities for Tampa.

After Evans went out Sunday, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters the team didn't believe there was any major concern for the wideout.

"Knock on wood, we don't think there's any serious damage," he said after the game. "We'll know more in the next 24 hours."

One positive that came from Evans exiting the game against Atlanta is the fact that both Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown got the chance to build up their rapport with Brady.

Godwin and Brown each finished with over 130 yards and two touchdowns on the day, meaning they are both in a rhythm entering the playoffs.

If Evans plays Saturday and Brady has his full allotment of weapons, it is difficult to envision Tampa falling to Washington, even on the road.

The Bucs figure to be fairly substantial favorites even if Evans doesn't play, though, as Brady will still have Godwin, Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski at his disposal.