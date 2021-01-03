    Bettor Turns $15 into Almost $9K on 7-Wager Falcons vs. Buccaneers Parlay

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) congratulates Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Perhaps you had a good weekend. Maybe your NFL team clinched a spot in the playoffs, or you are an Ohio State or Alabama fan who watched your school advance to the national title game.

    It still probably wasn't as good as a certain gambler's Sunday.

    Someone took $15 and turned it into nearly $9,000 with a same-game parlay during Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The bet was quite reliant on offense, so Tampa Bay's 44-27 victory was important.

    The parlay needed touchdowns from Hayden Hurst and Chris Godwin while also needing the latter to score the first touchdown. It also called for over 10.5 points in the first quarter and over 302.5 passing yards from Tom Brady.

    However, the defenses had to do something with Matt Ryan at under 280.5 passing yards, and Tampa Bay held him to 265 yards through the air.

    It's a good thing for this gambler that Ryan didn't hit one more long throw.

