Previewing NFL's First Ever Super Wild Card Weekend

In a nutshell: After recovering from a six-game midseason losing streak to sneak into a wild-card spot in the top-heavy NFC, the 8-8 Chicago Bears might arguably be happy simply to be here against a 12-4 New Orleans Saints squad that certainly views the playoffs as Super Bowl or bust on the verge of quarterback Drew Brees' 42nd birthday. New Orleans is unsurprisingly the largest favorite of the weekend.

Date/time: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

Fans in attendance: Unknown but likely at least 3,000

Early line: New Orleans -9

Early total: 48

Key Matchups

David Montgomery vs. the New Orleans run defense

The sophomore back hadn't yet broken out when he put together 105 scrimmage yards in an overtime loss to the Saints earlier this season. In a five-game span between late November and the end of December, Montgomery compiled 692 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns as the sudden centerpiece of an offense that had a quarterback problem for much of the year.

Now, he'll likely need a monster performance against the NFL's second-ranked run defense in DVOA (through Week 16)—albeit one that struggled in matchups with Miles Sanders, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell in December.

Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray vs. the Chicago run defense

Kamara is obviously a superstar coming off a 21-touchdown season, while the 30-year-old Murray has proved to be a stellar change-of-pace option between the tackles. But Chicago's run defense ranked fourth in DVOA entering Week 17 before holding Aaron Jones in check against the Green Bay Packers.

Kamara averaged 5.6 yards per carry and gained 96 yards through the air in their last matchup, but now he's trying to get back from COVID-19, and top Bears defender Khalil Mack is no longer limited by the ankle injury that played a role in that game.



Other Potential X-Factors

Bears: Mack

The perennial Pro Bowler can show us right now why he's the third-highest-paid defensive player in the sport by earning his first career playoff victory just a few weeks shy of his 30th birthday. He's coming off back-to-back seasons that weren't as productive as you'd expect, and he's dealt with multiple injuries this year. But you know he'll be gunning for old-man Brees here, and he and that stout defense could benefit from the fact that the Saints haven't had and might still be without Kamara and top receiver Michael Thomas.

Obviously Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will also likely have a tremendous impact on this game, but even though he's performed surprisingly well down the stretch, the key might be for Trubisky to avoid mistakes and let Montgomery, Allen Robinson II and Mack do their thing.

Saints: Brees

Oh yeah, that guy! Much of Kamara's impact comes through the air, and when his future Hall of Fame quarterback was injured for much of the second half of the season, Kamara practically became a nonfactor in the passing game and the offense suffered significantly. Those two need each other, and the fact is the Saints are extremely unlikely to go on a deep playoff run without the league's seventh-highest-rated passer.

A strong Brees performance becomes even more critical if either Thomas or Kamara can't suit up or aren't 100 percent.

Injuries to Watch

Bears: Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine - Brees could benefit from the fact that two of Chicago's top three corners are hurting. Johnson (shoulder) and Skrine (concussion) missed the Week 17 loss to Green Bay, making life easy for Aaron Rodgers.

Saints: Thomas, Kamara, Marcus Williams - Thomas was shut down late in the regular season because of an ankle injury with the hope that he'd be healthy in time for the playoffs, Kamara remains on the COVID-19 list for now, and Williams—who has become one of the game's best safeties—is week-to-week with an ankle injury of his own. The Saints really could have used that first-round bye.