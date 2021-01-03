Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Rips Referees for 'Bulls--t' Penalty on Lions

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

A brutal roughing-the-passer call might have cost the Detroit Lions a chance to win their Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings, and a Lions family member vented her frustration.

The wife of Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford, ripped the officials on social media (warning: NFSW language):

The play in question occurred in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back, and Lions safety Tracy Walker got what appeared to be a clean sack.

The referee immediately called a roughing-the-passer penalty, turning what could have been a turnover on downs into a first down for Minnesota. Cousins scored on a quarterback sneak two plays later, giving the Vikings a nine-point lead in what became a 37-35 final.

After the game, referee Adrian Hill told reporters that he believed the play in question was a "clear-cut penalty":

Detroit had nothing to play for but pride Sunday and ended the season 5-11 after four straight losses, but the circumstances of the latest loss certainly had to sting.