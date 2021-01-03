Bears Rumors: HC Matt Nagy Expected to Return for 2021 Season After Playoff Push

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are expected to retain head coach Matt Nagy for the 2021 season after a three-game winning streak put the team in contention for a playoff spot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the tide has turned on Nagy, who looked to be in jeopardy of losing his job after the Bears lost six straight after a 5-1 start.



Much of the Bears' turnaround can be attributed to an uptick in offensive performance, led by David Montgomery on the ground and an improved Mitchell Trubisky through the air. Trubisky, who seemed destined for a departure after being benched for Nick Foles, has thrown for 1,243 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions since returning to the starting lineup in Week 12's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Montgomery has seven total touchdowns during that timeframe after accounting for just two in his first nine appearances of 2020.

Nagy's failure to develop a cogent offense has been the centerpiece of criticism against the coach, who has a 28-19 record in three seasons in Chicago. His failure to turn Trubisky into a star while Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson ascended to become face-of-the-franchise talents has only further exacerbated the Bears' offensive problems.

It's now possible that both Trubisky and Nagy return next season, though the Bears will likely search for non-Foles competition. The Bears acquired Foles in large part because of his familiarity with Nagy's system, a move that turned out to be a bust—especially given the more reliable veteran options that were available in free agency.

Video Play Button Videos you might like



Much of the Bears' turnaround can be attributed to an uptick in offensive performance, led by David Montgomery on the ground and an improved Mitchell Trubisky through the air. Trubisky, who seemed destined for a departure after being benched for Nick Foles, has thrown for 1,243 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions since returning to the starting lineup in Week 12's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Montgomery has seven total touchdowns during that timeframe after accounting for just two in his first nine appearances of 2020.

Nagy's failure to develop a cogent offense has been the centerpiece of criticism against the coach, who has a 28-19 record in three seasons in Chicago. His failure to turn Trubisky into a star while Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson ascended to become face-of-the-franchise talents has only further exacerbated the Bears' offensive problems.

It's now possible that both Trubisky and Nagy return next season, though the Bears will likely search for non-Foles competition. The Bears acquired Foles in large part because of his familiarity with Nagy's system, a move that turned out to be a bust—especially given the more reliable veteran options that were available in free agency.