Predicting Who Will Fill Each Open NFL Head Coaching Vacancy in 2021

One of the more predictable details of an otherwise unpredictable 2020 NFL season was the large number of coaching vacancies set to reside on the carousel this offseason.

Three teams didn't wait long to make this apparent enough, as interim coaches took over in Atlanta, Detroit and Houston before long. Those openings, plus a few others, make for a league-altering offseason with big names like Marvin Lewis and Urban Meyer entering the fray.

The teams with openings are an interesting mix, too. Some have a young quarterback to build around. Others need to find that quarterback. And while all would surely like to contend immediately, some are much better positioned than others.

The following teams have openings after a dramatic Week 17 and Monday filled with moves. Here's a projection for who will land where based on team need, the state of the franchise and fit with current and/or future team vision.