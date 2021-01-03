Tom Brady, Andy Dalton and More Contract Incentives for 2020-21 NFL Week 17

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Tom Brady and Ndamukong Suh are among the players who have sizable contractual bonuses tied to Week 17 results.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brady will make $562,500 if he remains in the top five in passing yards, while Suh will net $500,000 if the Bucs move into the top five in yards allowed (they're currently sixth). Dalton will make an additional $1 million if the Cowboys manage to make the playoffs.

Additional incentives of note:

- Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer needs one interception to clinch a $250,000 bonus.

- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones can lock in $1.25 million with 2.5 more sacks.

- Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will make $500,000 if the team makes the playoffs.

- Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will net an extra $250,000 with one additional sack.

- New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry earns a $250,000 incentive with two interceptions.

- Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland will make $100,000 with an interception.

Brady seems like a lock to earn his incentive. He currently sits fifth in passing with 4,234 yards and has a 175-yard lead over sixth-place Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers are likely to play their starters deep into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in order to clinch the No. 5 seed and a matchup with the NFC East winner.

Dalton's Cowboys can win the NFC East and earn a potential matchup with Brady if they defeat the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team loses to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Campbell's playoff bonus will cash out if the Cardinals are able to defeat the division-rival Rams, or if Arizona ties and the Chicago Bears lose.

Jones' incentive stands out as the unlikeliest (along with Bradberry's), in large part because the Chiefs have home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs locked up and are unlikely to play their starters much. Many stars, including Patrick Mahomes, are already sitting out.