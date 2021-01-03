    Tom Brady, Andy Dalton and More Contract Incentives for 2020-21 NFL Week 17

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2021

    Tom Brady, quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, lanza un pase en el partido ante los Lions de Detroit, el sÃ¡bado 26 de diciembre de 2020 (AP Foto/Lon Horwedel)
    Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Tom Brady and Ndamukong Suh are among the players who have sizable contractual bonuses tied to Week 17 results.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brady will make $562,500 if he remains in the top five in passing yards, while Suh will net $500,000 if the Bucs move into the top five in yards allowed (they're currently sixth). Dalton will make an additional $1 million if the Cowboys manage to make the playoffs.

    Additional incentives of note:

    - Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer needs one interception to clinch a $250,000 bonus.

    - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones can lock in $1.25 million with 2.5 more sacks.

    - Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will make $500,000 if the team makes the playoffs.

    - Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will net an extra $250,000 with one additional sack.

    - New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry earns a $250,000 incentive with two interceptions.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    - Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland will make $100,000 with an interception.

    Brady seems like a lock to earn his incentive. He currently sits fifth in passing with 4,234 yards and has a 175-yard lead over sixth-place Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers are likely to play their starters deep into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in order to clinch the No. 5 seed and a matchup with the NFC East winner.

    Dalton's Cowboys can win the NFC East and earn a potential matchup with Brady if they defeat the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team loses to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

    Campbell's playoff bonus will cash out if the Cardinals are able to defeat the division-rival Rams, or if Arizona ties and the Chicago Bears lose.

    Jones' incentive stands out as the unlikeliest (along with Bradberry's), in large part because the Chiefs have home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs locked up and are unlikely to play their starters much. Many stars, including Patrick Mahomes, are already sitting out.

    Related

      B/R's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks ✅

      Our staff picked every game this Sunday against the spread

      B/R's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks ✅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NFL Playoff Picture 👀

      AFC and NFC scenarios before final games

      Latest NFL Playoff Picture 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest NFL Playoff Picture 👀

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lions Targeting Seahawks GM

      Detroit is planning 'blockbuster move' to pursue Seattle's John Schneider for its GM vacancy

      Report: Lions Targeting Seahawks GM
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Lions Targeting Seahawks GM

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Contract Incentives 🤑

      Here's what's on the line for Tom Brady, Andy Dalton and others in Week 17 📲

      NFL Contract Incentives 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Contract Incentives 🤑

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report