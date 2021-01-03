NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Dissecting AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Final Games

3 of 6

Titans clinch with: a Ravens loss to the Cincinnati Bengals OR a Dolphins loss to the Bills OR a tie and a Browns loss to the Steelers OR a tie and a Dolphins tie OR a tie and a Ravens tie.

Dolphins clinch with: a win OR a Ravens loss OR a Browns loss OR a Colts loss OR a tie and a Ravens tie OR a tie and a Browns tie OR a tie and a Colts tie OR a tie and a Titans loss.

Ravens clinch with: a win OR a Browns loss OR a Colts loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss OR a tie and a Titans loss OR a tie and a Browns tie OR a tie and a Colts tie.

Browns clinch with: a win OR a Colts loss OR a Titans loss, a Dolphins win/tie and a Ravens win/tie OR a tie and a Ravens loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss OR a tie and a Titans loss OR a tie and a Colts tie OR a tie, a Titans tie, a Ravens win and a Dolphins win.

Colts clinch with: a win and a Ravens loss/tie OR a win and a Browns loss/tie OR a win and a Dolphins loss/tie OR a tie and a Ravens loss OR a tie and a Browns loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss.

If the Titans lose and the Colts win (which would give Indianapolis the AFC South title), then Tennessee could still make the playoffs as a wild-card team if either Baltimore or Miami loses. However, if the Titans win the division crown, then the Colts will need help to earn a wild-card berth.

The Dolphins, Ravens and Browns can all get into the playoffs with wins. They have all been eliminated from their respective division races, but they can secure wild-card berths with victories Sunday. And there are reasons to believe each team will do just that.

Miami and Cleveland are playing Buffalo and Pittsburgh, respectively. The Bills and Steelers are both division champions who will be hosting Wild Card Round games, but neither can get a first-round bye, so they could both be resting key starters. Pittsburgh has already announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't be playing in Week 17.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are playing the Bengals, whom they beat 27-3 in Week 5. It's hard to imagine they won't beat them again, especially considering Baltimore has won four straight games.

If all five of these teams win in Week 17, they would all be 11-5, and the Colts would be the odd team out.