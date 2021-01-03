NFL Playoff Schedule 2021: AFC, NFC Postseason Dates, TV Schedule for Each Round

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The NFL regular season comes to an end Sunday with 16 matchups. However, there's still plenty more football to come. In fact, there will be even more than in previous years.

That's because 14 teams will make the playoffs, with a third wild-card berth added to both the AFC and NFC this year. So there will be three Wild Card Round games Saturday, followed by three more on the Sunday for a packed slate of matchups to begin the postseason.

With those games, the road to Super Bowl LV will be underway. On Feb. 7, one team will emerge victorious at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, after one of the most unorthodox seasons in NFL history, one that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at the schedule for the playoffs, followed by a breakdown of which teams could be in the field this postseason.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Saturday, Jan. 9

Wild Card Round matchups at 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET, TV TBD

Sunday, Jan. 10

Wild Card Round matchups at 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET, TV TBD

Saturday, Jan. 16

Two divisional-round matchups, Times and TV TBD

Sunday, Jan. 17

Two divisional-round matchups, Times and TV TBD

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl LV, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

NFL Playoff Field Breakdown

Seven of the 14 playoff spots have been secured, but there's a lot that could change with seeding in Week 17.

One thing that can't change? The Kansas City Chiefs will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will get the conference's only first-round bye. That means the Super Bowl champions will have two weeks' rest before hosting a divisional-round matchup.

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting AFC Wild Card Round games. However, it's not clear who will be the No. 2 seed. Both teams have 12-3 records entering Week 17, when each is likely to rest some key starters (Pittsburgh has already announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't be playing).

The No. 4 seed in the AFC will go to whichever team wins the AFC South. That could still be either the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts. It's also possible that one of those teams either ends up in a wild-card spot or out of the playoffs.

The Titans and Colts both have 10-5 records, as do the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, the three teams holding AFC wild-card berths. The only team that doesn't control its destiny Sunday is Indianapolis, which will need help to get into the playoffs, even if it finishes 11-5.

The Dolphins (at Buffalo), Ravens (at Cincinnati) and Browns (vs. Pittsburgh) can all clinch playoff berths with wins in Week 17, but they will all be heading on the road in the Wild Card Round if they get in.

In the NFC, there are three teams that could end up as the No. 1 seed: the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. Entering Week 17, the Packers are in the best position, as they can secure the top seed with a win over the Chicago Bears or a Seahawks loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

While there are scenarios in which New Orleans or Seattle could end up as the top seed, both teams need help. For the Saints, they need a win, a Seahawks win and a Packers loss. The Seahawks need a win and losses by the Packers and Saints.

The NFC's No. 4 seed will go to the winner of the NFC East. Washington can secure that berth with a Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, if Washington loses, then the winner of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be the division champions and get to host a Wild Card Round matchup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched a postseason berth. They will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed and going on the road for their Wild-Card Round matchup.

There are three teams alive in the battle for the last two NFC wild-card spots: the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. With the Rams and Cardinals set to go head-to-head in Week 17, all three teams can secure spots in the postseason with wins.

Los Angeles and Chicago could still make the playoffs even with Week 17 losses, but Arizona has to win in order to reach the postseason.