    Tony Romo Won't Call Cardinals vs. Rams for CBS Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo will no longer be on the call for the Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, the network announced

    The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has not cleared COVID-19 protocols. CBS did not disclose if he contracted COVID-19. 

    Jim Nantz and Boomer Esiason will handle the broadcast with Romo out. 

    Nantz was previously scheduled to call play-by-play on the broadcast, while Esiason was not assigned to any contest. 

    The Cardinals game carries major playoff implications for both teams. 

    Arizona clinches a postseason berth with a win or a tie and Chicago Bears loss, while the Rams get in with a win, tie or if the Bears lose or tie. 

    Romo is one of CBS' top draws on the broadcast. His combination of humor, expertise and an ability to calmly break down the game in real time has often made him as much of a draw as the teams he's analyzing. He began receiving near-universal praise on the mic in 2017 as he began predicting plays before the snap. 

    It's unclear if or when he'll return to the booth with the postseason set to begin next week. 

