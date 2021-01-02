Jim Schwartz Reportedly Won't Return to Eagles in 2021; Mulling Retirement

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz reportedly won't re-sign with the organization when his contract expires after Sunday's Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Saturday that Schwartz, 54, is going to take a year off from coaching while deciding whether to retire.

Schwartz has served as the Eagles' defensive coordinator since 2016. The unit's best season during his tenure came in 2017 when it ranked fourth in both total defense and scoring defense, and Philadelphia went on to win that season's Super Bowl.

Here's a look at the team's defensive rankings since he joined the staff:

2016: 13th total defense, 12th scoring defense

2017: 4th, 4th

2018: 23rd, 12th

2019: 10th, 15th

2020: 21st, 22nd

The Eagles allowed 70 points over the past two games, road losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, which eliminated the team from playoff contention.

Asked Tuesday about the defense's overall struggles this season, Schwartz said his only focus was trying to prevent Washington from earning a postseason berth at Lincoln Financial Field.

"We have a division opponent that's going to come and try to celebrate on our field," he told reporters. "We've got to have a no-hat rule this week. We can't let opponents put division-win hats on at the Linc. There's a lot of pride in that, and all our focus has to be to accomplish that this week."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Eagles' first playoff-less season since 2016 may lead to widespread changes to the coaching staff, so it's possible the Maryland native wouldn't have been retained even if he wanted to re-sign.

Schwartz previously served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013. The stretch included one playoff appearance and four losing seasons en route to a 29-51 overall record.

He also operated as a defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans (2001-08) and Buffalo Bills (2014) during a 32-year coaching career at the pro and collegiate levels.