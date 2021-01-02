NFL Free Agents 2021: Top Rumors and Predictions Before Week 17

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Only one football Sunday remains in the 2020 NFL season. By Monday morning, 18 of the league's 32 teams will officially be moving on to the 2021 offseason, free-agency preparation and the pre-draft process.

Free agency may not be quite as significant as it has been in years past. The salary cap is expected to drop in 2021, though it may not fall to the $175 million floor, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. This is going to put several franchises in a bad spot financially and make it tough for them to be free-agency players.

Of course, the teams that aren't in cap trouble will be looking to make moves. While we may not see as many market-setting deals in free agency, we should still see plenty of spending.

Some notable names will be on the move in the offseason. Here, we'll dig into some of the latest free-agency buzz on the eve of Week 17.