NFL Free Agents 2021: Top Rumors and Predictions Before Week 17January 2, 2021
NFL Free Agents 2021: Top Rumors and Predictions Before Week 17
Only one football Sunday remains in the 2020 NFL season. By Monday morning, 18 of the league's 32 teams will officially be moving on to the 2021 offseason, free-agency preparation and the pre-draft process.
Free agency may not be quite as significant as it has been in years past. The salary cap is expected to drop in 2021, though it may not fall to the $175 million floor, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. This is going to put several franchises in a bad spot financially and make it tough for them to be free-agency players.
Of course, the teams that aren't in cap trouble will be looking to make moves. While we may not see as many market-setting deals in free agency, we should still see plenty of spending.
Some notable names will be on the move in the offseason. Here, we'll dig into some of the latest free-agency buzz on the eve of Week 17.
Trubisky May Return to Chicago for the 2021 Season
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky faces a win-and-in playoff scenario against the Green Bay Packers this week. His Week 17 performance could also impact his future in Chicago. While Trubisky has mostly underwhelmed during his four-year pro career, he has played extremely well in recent weeks.
Trubisky has produced a passer rating above 97.0 in each of his last four games. Chicago has won three of those four. One more win could make it hard for Chicago to turn its back on the pending free-agent quarterback.
"If the regime stays, I wouldn't be surprised if they re-sign him at a reduced rate and let him compete again next year," one executive said, per Bleacher Report's Kalyn Kahler.
The general consensus around the NFL is that the Bears will at least have to consider bringing Trubisky back for 2021.
"In the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.
Of course, a lot is likely to hinge on whether the Bears bring back head coach Matt Nagy. If they don't, a new head coach may be more interested in bringing in his own quarterback. However, if Chicago does make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, Nagy's job may be safe.
Prediction: Trubisky signs a two-year deal with Chicago.
Philip Rivers Could Be Back for One More Run
The Indianapolis Colts brought in veteran quarterback Philip Rivers as a stopgap option for the 2020 season. They expected him to be an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett, which he has been, but Rivers' addition may not get Indianapolis to the postseason.
If the Colts lose or the Cleveland Browns win in Week 17, Indy's run will end on Sunday. Some around the league believe that the Colts will move on from Rivers—who is a pending free agent—and try landing their quarterback of the future.
"[Rivers] can still play, but mobility is an issue. They've been pretty methodical and waiting for the right time to strike. This could be the time," an unnamed AFC executive said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The problem is that the Colts may not be able to secure one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft. Right now, Indianapolis owns the 18th overall selection, according to Tankathon. Finding a Day 1 starter there may prove difficult.
Therefore, it would make sense for the Colts to run it back with Rivers one more time, if he's willing to re-sign. It certainly sounds as if he would be.
"I hope there is a Year 2 (here). I think I’m really gonna want to play again," Rivers said, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer.
It would be a mild surprise if the Colts didn't at least try for one more season with Rivers.
Prediction: Rivers signs another one-year deal with Indianapolis.
Dwayne Haskins Unlikely to Sign Before the Offseason
Could the Colts look at former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins as a potential future starter? It's possible. The 2019 first-round pick was released by Washington earlier this week following a second violation of COVID-19 protocols and several poor on-field performances.
According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, some executives do view Haskins as a low-risk reclamation project:
"Personnel veterans with three teams all mentioned the immaturity issues of the former Washington quarterback, with one referencing Haskins' 'talent from the neck down.' And yet, all three indicated that talent—big arm, big frame, mobility and ability to drive the ball into tight windows—made Haskins worth a low-risk gamble on a contract with little guaranteed money."
Haskins cleared waivers and is free to sign with a team now. However, that appears unlikely to happen. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Haskins is "unlikely" to sign with a team before the end of the current season.
Rapoport mentions the Carolina Panthers as a potential landing spot for Haskins. However, Carolina may first want to address its vacant general manager position. This means that even if the Panthers are interested in Haskins, they may not move quickly on a contract offer.
Still, it feels unlikely that an interested franchise would allow Haskins to reach a fully open free-agent market.
Prediction: Haskins signs with a team after the 2020 season but before the start of free agency.
Kenny Golladay Would Like to Stay in Detroit
While only select teams may be interested in Haskins, most receiver-needy teams should be interested in Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay. While Golladay has missed several weeks with a hamstring injury and won't play in Week 17, he has shown that he can be a No. 1 receiver when healthy.
In 2019, Golladay led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions to go with 1,190 yards and 65 receptions. He played half of that season without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Golladay, who was a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois in 2017, would like to remain in Detroit.
"They believed in me," Golladay said of the Lions, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. " ... I'm a loyal person and of course I want to be here. I started my career here."
The problem is that the Lions aren't exactly loaded with cap space. They're projected to have just over $10 million by Spotrac, and they could struggle to match offers for Golladay on the open market. If Detroit isn't able to free up additional cap space between now and the start of free agency, it may be better off looking to replace Golladay in the upcoming draft.
Several high-end receiver prospects—like LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama's DeVonta Smith—are expected to be available at the top of Round 1. The Lions currently hold the No. 7 pick in the draft and might just have a shot at one of them.
Prediction: Golladay signs elsewhere in free agency.