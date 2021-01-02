NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Week 17 Picture and Latest Bracket Predictions

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Week 17 Picture and Latest Bracket PredictionsJanuary 2, 2021
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints both suffered offensive setbacks ahead of Week 17.
Green Bay will not have offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after he suffered a season-ending injury in practice this week. New Orleans placed Alvin Kamara on the COVID-19/reserve list.
The top two teams in the NFC still have enough offensive firepower to overwhelm their opponents Sunday, but they will be forced to win with adjusted game plans.
The three-way fight for the NFC's top seed between Green Bay, New Orleans and the Seattle Seahawks is one of many battles that will be decided Sunday. Both wild-card races carry plenty of intrigue because of Week 17 matchups, players being rested and injuries affecting the franchises in contention.
The teams currently in fifth, sixth and seventh in the AFC and in the final two NFC wild-card spots just have to win to get in, but they all have to overcome challenges to earn victories.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (12-3)
2. New Orleans (11-4)
3. Seattle (11-4)
4. Washington (6-9)
Wild-Card Race
5. Tampa Bay (10-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
7. Chicago (8-7)
8. Arizona (8-7)
Predictions
1. Green Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Seattle
4. Washington
5. Tampa Bay
6. Arizona
7. Los Angeles Rams
When Aaron Rodgers faced the Chicago Bears in Week 12, he produced 211 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Rodgers is 4-1 over his NFC North rivals in the past three years and has nine touchdown passes in those contests.
If the Packers are able to cover up Bakhtiari's absence with extra protection on that side of the offensive line, Rodgers should find plenty of comfort in the pocket at Soldier Field. Green Bay needs a win to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye.
If Green Bay wins, the Saints and Seahawks will be left fighting for second place. New Orleans visits the Carolina Panthers, and Seattle faces the San Francisco 49ers.
Since the Bears lost at Lambeau Field in Week 12, they put together a three-game winning streak and recorded 30 or more points in four straight games. Those totals came against four non-playoff teams, and they still conceded 61 combined points to the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
If Mitchell Trubisky and Co. fail to achieve success against a playoff-caliber defense, the Bears' playoff fate will be at the mercy of the Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals game.
Arizona sits in a much better position to win since it has its starting quarterback in place. Kyler Murray will be opposed by John Wolford, who will make his first NFL start.
Kliff Kingsbury's team has won two of its past six games, but Sunday presents the opportunity it needs to qualify for a wild-card position. If Arizona wins, it will advance to the postseason. If the Cardinals lose, they will be eliminated.
If the Rams lose, they need help from the Packers to get into the postseason as the No. 7 seed. With Rodgers playing for the No. 1 seed, L.A. should get the help it needs to avoid its worst-case scenario.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (14-1)
2. Buffalo (12-3)
3. Pittsburgh (12-3)
4. Tennessee (10-5)
Wild-Card Race
5. Miami (10-5)
6. Baltimore (10-5)
7. Cleveland (10-5)
8. Indianapolis (10-5)
Prediction
1. Kansas City
2. Buffalo
3. Pittsburgh
4. Tennessee
5. Baltimore
6. Cleveland
7. Indianapolis
The AFC playoff picture hinges on two games.
The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins in a game that could feature the AFC East champions' backups, but that is not known for sure as of Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh's trip to face the Cleveland Browns should be set up for a Browns victory since Mike Tomlin is opting to rest the bulk of his starters with the AFC North title wrapped up. Cleveland should be in much better shape to win in Week 17 than it was last time out because of the return of Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers from the reserve/COVID-10 list.
Even if Miami faces Matt Barkley instead of Josh Allen, it could face some offensive issues.
Brian Flores doesn't have his "in case of emergency" quarterback because of Ryan Fitzpatrick's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa to step up in the biggest game of his young NFL career. He has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in the past two games and has one multi-touchdown outing since Week 11.
Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed should provide Tagovailoa with some support on the ground, as they did in Week 16, but Miami needs its quarterback to play much better to avoid a late-afternoon sweat watching the Indianapolis Colts.
Indianapolis needs one of the three teams ahead of it to lose. Miami seems like the best option to stumble since Cleveland is facing Mason Rudolph and the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Colts face one of the easiest matchups of Week 17, as they play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be without DJ Chark Jr. and James Robinson.
If Tagovailoa struggles again, Indianapolis will be in a prime position to clinch a playoff berth. The Colts are the only team in the AFC wild-card hunt set to play in the 4 p.m. ET window.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.