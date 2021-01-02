NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Week 17 Picture and Latest Bracket Predictions

1 of 2

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Green Bay (12-3)

2. New Orleans (11-4)

3. Seattle (11-4)

4. Washington (6-9)

Wild-Card Race

5. Tampa Bay (10-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

7. Chicago (8-7)

8. Arizona (8-7)

Predictions

1. Green Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Seattle

4. Washington

5. Tampa Bay

6. Arizona

7. Los Angeles Rams

When Aaron Rodgers faced the Chicago Bears in Week 12, he produced 211 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Rodgers is 4-1 over his NFC North rivals in the past three years and has nine touchdown passes in those contests.

If the Packers are able to cover up Bakhtiari's absence with extra protection on that side of the offensive line, Rodgers should find plenty of comfort in the pocket at Soldier Field. Green Bay needs a win to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

If Green Bay wins, the Saints and Seahawks will be left fighting for second place. New Orleans visits the Carolina Panthers, and Seattle faces the San Francisco 49ers.

Since the Bears lost at Lambeau Field in Week 12, they put together a three-game winning streak and recorded 30 or more points in four straight games. Those totals came against four non-playoff teams, and they still conceded 61 combined points to the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

If Mitchell Trubisky and Co. fail to achieve success against a playoff-caliber defense, the Bears' playoff fate will be at the mercy of the Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals game.

Arizona sits in a much better position to win since it has its starting quarterback in place. Kyler Murray will be opposed by John Wolford, who will make his first NFL start.

Kliff Kingsbury's team has won two of its past six games, but Sunday presents the opportunity it needs to qualify for a wild-card position. If Arizona wins, it will advance to the postseason. If the Cardinals lose, they will be eliminated.

If the Rams lose, they need help from the Packers to get into the postseason as the No. 7 seed. With Rodgers playing for the No. 1 seed, L.A. should get the help it needs to avoid its worst-case scenario.