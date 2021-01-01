    Rams' Leonard Floyd Goes to Hospital with Abdominal Pain Ahead of Cardinals Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd was taken to the hospital Friday after complaining about abdominal pain, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

    He missed practice and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    The Rams have yet to clinch a playoff berth and will need a win in Week 17 or a Chicago Bears loss to secure a wild-card spot.

    Los Angeles is already short-handed entering Sunday with quarterback Jared Goff out with a thumb injury. Cooper Kupp and Michael Brockers are also unavailable on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers are limited by injuries.

    Playing without Floyd could be significant after a breakout season where he has set career highs with 9.5 sacks and 53 tackles.

    The 2016 first-round pick spent the past four years with the Chicago Bears but was inconsistent after a strong rookie season. He signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason and has set himself up for a big payday in 2021.

    "He has been so steady, so consistent, so versatile," Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday. "He is really affecting and influencing the game in a variety of ways."

    The Rams have had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL this season but the unit would take a major hit if Floyd is unable to play Sunday, especially against the mobile Kyler Murray.

    Los Angeles is hoping to avoid missing the playoffs with a 9-7 record for the second straight year after reaching the Super Bowl in 2018.

