Bucs' Devin White, Shaquil Barrett Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of Falcons Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both players will miss Sunday's Week 17 battle against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers have already clinched a playoff spot but can secure the No. 5 seed in the NFC with a win.

Playing without these defenders for any amount of time is significant for a squad with high expectations going forward. Each player is a key contributor for a defense that ranks seventh in the NFL in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed.

White leads the team and is tied for third in the NFL with 140 tackles this year after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. He has also added nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss as one of the most versatile linebackers in the league.

Barrett is one year removed from leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks and followed it up this year with eight sacks and 57 tackles.

The extra attention from opposing offenses has also cleared up space for Jason Pierre-Paul to tally 9.5 sacks in 2020.

Kevin Minter and rookie Chapelle Russell could see extra playing time at inside linebacker, while Jack Cichy was added to the active roster after spending time with the New England Patriots practice squad, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Anthony Nelson should see extra snaps at outside linebacker.

It represents a significant drop-off at key positions for Tampa Bay, and the losses will be even more notable if White and Barrett are still out for the playoffs.