Report: Falcons' Interim HC Raheem Morris Interviewing for ATL's Full-Time Job

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is reportedly interviewing for the full-time HC role Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Morris took over in Week 6 after the team's 0-5 start under Dan Quinn. Things initially turned around in Atlanta with four wins in the next six games, but the interim coach is now just 4-6 leading the squad this season.

The 44-year-old has been with the Falcons since 2015, working as an assistant head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator before beginning 2020 as the defensive coordinator.

Morris also spent three seasons as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, producing a 17-31 record from 2009-11. The team went 10-6 behind quarterback Josh Freeman in 2010 but fell short of the playoffs.

The coach has already earned plenty of praise in the Falcons locker room, including from quarterback Matt Ryan.

"We all support him," Ryan said in early December, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "I mean, there's no doubt about it. He's been with us; [he's] in his sixth year with our organization. Coached on both sides [of the ball]. So he's got a tremendous amount of respect from everybody in our locker room."

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich also gave his endorsement for Morris to be a head coach.

"In this day and age, this current player, this current culture in the NFL, there is not a better candidate in my opinion," Ulbrich said, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. " ... I think given this opportunity (to run) this organization, this fanbase is going to be very excited what he can do for the Atlanta Falcons. I really do."

If the front office feels the same way, Morris could get an opportunity to turn things around for a squad that has now gone three straight seasons without a playoff appearance.