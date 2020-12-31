Packers Starting LT David Bakhtiari Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in practice Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It is believed that Bakhtiari tore his ACL.

A three-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro, Bakhtiari's injury creates a major hole in the offensive line just as the team was preparing for another postseason run. The Packers will close the regular season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay owns the NFC's No. 1 seed a year after it was ousted in the conference title game.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $92 million extension in November. He's the highest-paid left tackle in football, as the Colorado product earns $23 million in average annual value.

Bakhtiari has been durable throughout his career, starting all 16 games in five of his eight years. In 2020, he's played 12 games and been on the field for 76 percent of snaps, according to Pro Football Reference, helping the Packers offense account for the third-most yards per game (393.9).

He's arguably one of Green Bay's most irreplaceable players.

Rapoport noted the team will likely turn to Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins or Rick Wagner.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Regardless of who steps in, it's a massive loss for a Super Bowl contender just days before the end of the regular season.