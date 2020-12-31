Jets' Sam Darnold Says His 'Best Days Are Ahead' Amid Rumors on Future with NY

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The New York Jets are still looking for their next franchise quarterback. Sam Darnold is still looking to prove he's an NFL-caliber stater. Those two ideas seem to be conflicting more than ever as the Jets' 2020 season comes to a close.

Whether or not Sunday marks Darnold's final game with New York, he remains optimistic about his future.

"I absolutely believe my best days are ahead," Darnold told reporters Thursday.

The third-year pro is 2-9 as a starter this season with 1,942 yards and eight touchdowns against nine interceptions. He has completed 58.8 percent of his passes.

New York drafted Darnold out of USC with the No. 3 pick in 2018, but he's yet to cement himself as a cornerstone. The Jets are wrapping up another horrid season and figure to pick at the top of the draft again this spring.

That makes Darnold more expendable than ever—especially since the draft class is loaded with quarterback prospects. Darnold has one year left on his rookie contract as well as a fifth-year team option. It still doesn't guarantee he'll be back with the team when training camp opens next season.

"I'm a Jet now," Darnold said. "I know we all like to think of hypotheticals and what-ifs, but I'm a Jet right now. I love being here. I love the guys in the locker room. I love going to work every single day here."

Darnold said he hasn't talked to general manager Joe Douglas about his future, though Douglas is likely to assess head coach Adam Gase before anyone else.

Keeping Darnold in the fold wouldn't exactly make sense if the team plans to clean house. For his part, Darnold said he didn't do as much to distinguish himself as he could have.

The California native has a career 59.6 completion percentage and 78.6 passer rating and has been sacked 95 times in 37 games.

"I think there are stretches where I didn't play nearly as well as I should've," Darnold said, "and I'll be the first to admit it."

The Jets have to decide if those stretches are correctable or if it's time for another change behind center.