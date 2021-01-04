Early Flight-Risk Meters for NBA's Top 2021 Free Agents

0 of 9

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The best-laid plans of NBA free agency often go awry—a truth recently reemphasized by extensions that erased several high-profile names from 2021 big boards around the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee. Rudy Gobert re-upped with the Utah Jazz. Paul George locked down $190 million in new money to stick with the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James was never going anywhere, but he made it official with his own extension.

The absences of those players and many others expected to at least test the 2021 market might make the next free-agency session seem less exciting. But...weren't you paying attention? The whole point here is that you can never really be sure what an offseason will bring.

Just ask the handful of teams that built out multiyear schemes around the mere possibility of signing Giannis.

Here, we'll take an early scan around the league to predict which top 2021 free agents could be on the move—and which ones seem likely to stay put. We'll ignore those who can but almost certainly won't hit free agency via player options, like Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

Plan around these assessments at your own risk.