Browns Close Facility Again After 2 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that they closed their facility for the second time this week after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Browns hope to practice Thursday after going through contact tracing, just as they did Wednesday.

The Browns are set for one of their biggest games in years Sunday as they will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that will send them to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 should they win.

On Tuesday, the Browns placed tight end Harrison Bryant and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN's Jake Trotter reporter that Bryant and Joseph could potentially play against Pittsburgh, but Sendejo won't be available.

That was followed by a coach and a practice-squad player testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, per Pelissero.

The Browns were significantly impacted by COVID-19 last week as well, with linebacker B.J. Goodson testing positive for COVID-19. Goodson missed Cleveland's Week 16, as did linebacker Jacob Phillips and wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, who were all close contacts.

Without their top four wideouts, the Browns were upset 23-16 by the Browns.

Cleveland could have clinched a playoff spot with a win, but instead, it must either beat the Steelers in Week 17 or get some help from other teams.

While the Browns could be missing some players if the game is still played Sunday at 1 p.m. ET as scheduled, they will be aided by the fact that the Steelers intend to rest some players.

With the AFC North clinched, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback over Ben Roethlisberger. He also indicated that some other starters could sit.

The Browns are in the midst of the longest playoff drought in the NFL. They have already won 10 games for the first time since 2007, but without a win Sunday, they could miss out on the postseason for the 18th straight year.