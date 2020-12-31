John Wolford Jokes He May Delete His LinkedIn If Start for Rams 'Goes Well'

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

When John Wolford takes the field Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams, he'll likely be the only NFL starting quarterback with an active LinkedIn page.

Wolford hopes he plays well enough that's no longer needed.

"If this Sunday goes well, maybe I'll just delete it," Wolford told reporters of his page, which dates back to his days in college when he was planning for a career in finance.

Wolford, 25, has worked his way up from being an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2018, to the Jets practice squad, to a stint in the AAF before ultimately landing in Los Angeles. He won the backup job for the Rams in camp after spending all last season on their practice squad.

"I know I can spin it, I know I can make the throws, and then mentally, it's about making the right decisions to give us the best chance to win," Wolford said Wednesday. "I'm confident going into this week."

Wolford will start in place of an injured Jared Goff, as the Rams attempt to clinch a playoff spot against the Arizona Cardinals. Goff suffered a broken and dislocated right thumb last week and has no timetable or a return.

If Wolford's first NFL start is a success, his second could be on the bright stage of the playoffs.