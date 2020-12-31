Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Riddle, Royal Rumble Winners, More

1 of 3

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that after not being impressed with WWE's initial offer, Riddle did indeed sign a new deal with the company recently.

Riddle has seen his star rise on the Raw brand of late, with increased television time and more attention given to his comedic side. He has been teaming with Jeff Hardy as The Hardy Bros to battle The Hurt Business, though he has not been on the winning side of those battles much at all.

It will be interesting to see whether there are plans for him on a higher level or whether he was paid handsomely and kept around just to prevent him from going elsewhere. We have seen such a thing happen in the past, so it would not be out of the realm of possibility.

Riddle has made the most of the screen time, though, and is exactly the type of personality who would get over with a live audience if there were fans in the stands. Whether he can maintain his momentum long enough to perform his shtick in front of a live audience is the real question.