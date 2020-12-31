Jake Paul: Brother Logan Is 'F--ked' vs. Floyd Mayweather; Fight Is 'For Clout'

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

YouTube star Jake Paul spoke out Wednesday against his brother, Logan Paul, facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing exhibition on Feb. 20.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jake suggested that he believes it will be a one-sided affair in favor of the legendary 50-0 Mayweather:

"My brother's f--ked," Jake said. "It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout."

Jake, who is 3-0 as a boxer and fresh off a knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson, added: "I wish him the best of luck. I just like—don't get in there with a guy who's never even been knocked out. He's been knocked down once and it was by accident."

Jake's comments are in stark contrast to boxer Victor Ortiz, who lost to Mayweather by fourth-round knockout in 2011.

Per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, Ortiz expressed his belief that Mayweather will have a challenge on his hands with Logan after watching Logan perform in training camp:

"I'm telling you, it's going to be an interesting fight. I've talked to him about Floyd a few times. ... I give him the simple things: 'Floyd is Floyd, but you're unstoppable. You're on another level.' I strongly believe Floyd will have trouble. Logan can box, and he has power, reach speed, and he can move now."

Ortiz even said Paul will be a tougher matchup for Mayweather than UFC star Conor McGregor, who took Mayweather to the 10th round before losing by technical knockout in a legitimate professional boxing match in 2017.

Mayweather has not fought since then aside from an exhibition bout against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31, 2018. Mayweather knocked Nasukawa down three times in the first round and won the exhibition.

Meanwhile, Logan is 0-1-1 in his two career exhibition fights, as he fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a draw in his first fight and then lost a rematch by split decision.