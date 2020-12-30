Erick Rowan Appears on AEW Dynamite to Honor Former WWE Partner Luke Harper

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Erick Rowan appeared on AEW's tribute to Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite and honored his former tag team partner after helping "Hangman" Adam Page and the Beaver Boys defeat Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ortiz and Santana of the Inner Circle.

The entire Dynamite episode served as a tribute to the 41-year-old Lee, who died from a non-COVID-19-related lung issue Saturday. Numerous tributes and remembrances have occurred during the program, including videos and a 10-bell salute.

Rowan was with WWE from 2011 to 2020 and is currently on the indie circuit as Erick RedBeard. He and Lee (known as Luke Harper in WWE) were tag team partners, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship once and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship an additional time. The two were known as the Bludgeon Brothers.

On Wednesday, Rowan attacked Wardlow, an Inner Circle member interfering in the match, to help Page and the Beaver Boys regain some momentum. Brodie Lee Jr. later attacked MJF with a kendo stick, helping Page's team secure the win. Rowan then reappeared and performed his tribute by lifting up a sign honoring Lee alongside the winning team.