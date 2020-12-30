    Erick Rowan Appears on AEW Dynamite to Honor Former WWE Partner Luke Harper

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 31, 2020

    Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    Erick Rowan appeared on AEW's tribute to Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite and honored his former tag team partner after helping "Hangman" Adam Page and the Beaver Boys defeat Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ortiz and Santana of the Inner Circle.

    The entire Dynamite episode served as a tribute to the 41-year-old Lee, who died from a non-COVID-19-related lung issue Saturday. Numerous tributes and remembrances have occurred during the program, including videos and a 10-bell salute.

    Rowan was with WWE from 2011 to 2020 and is currently on the indie circuit as Erick RedBeard. He and Lee (known as Luke Harper in WWE) were tag team partners, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship once and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship an additional time. The two were known as the Bludgeon Brothers.

    On Wednesday, Rowan attacked Wardlow, an Inner Circle member interfering in the match, to help Page and the Beaver Boys regain some momentum. Brodie Lee Jr. later attacked MJF with a kendo stick, helping Page's team secure the win. Rowan then reappeared and performed his tribute by lifting up a sign honoring Lee alongside the winning team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AEW Dynamite Live Chat 💬

      It's Wednesday. You know what that means. AEW pays tribute to Brodie Lee. Catch up on all the grades and reaction ➡️

      AEW Dynamite Live Chat 💬
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Dynamite Live Chat 💬

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite

      AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      AEW Signed Jon Huber's Son

      Tony Schiavone says AEW signed Brodie Lee Jr. to a deal and plans for him to be with the company when he is of age

      AEW Signed Jon Huber's Son
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Signed Jon Huber's Son

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      🦂 Sting shows Bret Hart love 👀 Omega appearing on Impact 👋 Young Bucks talk retirement

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report