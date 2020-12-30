    Colts to Hide Scores of Week 17 Games That Have Playoff Implications for IND

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) gets off a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) pressures him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts will be playing for a postseason berth on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team will also need some help to get into the playoffs even if they win.

    Hoping to avoid any scoreboard-watching or distractions during the game, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that the team won't display any scores from games involving the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins or Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. 

    "Maybe not to all guys, but if it's a distraction to one guy, that's one guy too many," he said. "It's better not to have them up there. It's irrelevant. It can do nothing to add to what we have to focus on. It only has a potential negative effect in our view."

    The Colts could finish 11-5 and still miss the postseason in the first year the NFL expanded to seven playoff teams per conference. The team can clinch a playoff berth in the following scenarios:

    • Win/tie and Titans loss (wins AFC South)
    • Win and Titans loss/tie (wins AFC South) 
    • Win and Ravens loss/tie (clinches wild-card berth)
    • Win and Browns loss/tie (clinches wild-card berth)
    • Win and Dolphins loss/tie (clinches wild-card berth)
    • Tie and Ravens, Browns or Dolphins loss (clinches wild-card berth)

    Granted, with the team playing at 4:25 p.m. ET, a few of those results will already be in.

    "My normal mode when we play the 4 o'clock game, I kind of flip through the Sunday Ticket on my phone. So to say I won't be doing that will be a lie," quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters. "I won't be consumed with it, but I'll be aware. To try to pretend like you're not going to know the outcome of those games is probably unrealistic. But I don't think it needs to consume our locker room."                  

