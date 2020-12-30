George Springer Rumors: Mets, Blue Jays 'Final Clubs Competing' for Astros FA

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly the last two teams remaining in the race to sign free-agent outfielder George Springer.

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Springer is expected to sign with one of those clubs in January on a deal worth north of $100 million.

The 31-year-old is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Houston Astros.

During the truncated 2020 MLB season, Springer hit .265 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI in 51 games.

That came on the heels of three consecutive All-Star nods and four straight seasons with at least 22 home runs and 71 RBI.

Springer has twice reached the 30-homer mark, including in his career year of 2019 when he set personal bests with a .292 batting average, 39 home runs and 96 RBI, while also scoring 96 runs in just 122 games.

The two-time Silver Slugger award winner has been a major asset in the playoffs as well, hitting .269 with 19 homers, 38 RBI and 43 runs scored in 63 postseason games.

That includes being named World Series MVP in 2017 when he hit .379 with five home runs and seven RBI during the Astros' Fall Classic win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Either the Mets or Blue Jays are poised to land a player who can change their lineup with his power and the fact that he is experienced and effective at hitting leadoff.

The Mets, who are poised to spend big under new owner Steve Cohen, would be adding Springer to a potent lineup that includes 2019 National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith, among others.

New York already signed free-agent catcher James McCann, but Springer would represent Cohen's biggest splash by far.

Toronto surprised many by qualifying for the expanded MLB playoffs last season thanks largely to the play of young hitters Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez.

Springer would give the Jays a dominant offensive player who has been the playoffs many times and won a World Series, which would undoubtedly improve Toronto's chances of going the distance.