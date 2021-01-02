Ranking the Most Exciting NFL Division Title Races Since 2010

1 of 11

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Hey, exciting doesn't require the division to actually be good, right?

2010 NFC West: The Seattle Seahawks beat the St. Louis Rams in Week 17, improved to 7-9 and won the division via tiebreaker. What seemed like a meaningless playoff spot actually led to Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Quake" run and a wild-card win, so it wasn't all bad.

2011 AFC West: Perhaps best remembered as the Tim Tebow year, 2011 included a three-way deadlock for the AFC West. While the Denver Broncos won on tiebreakers, they finished 8-8, along with the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders. Even the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the year in fourth place at 7-9.

2011 NFC East: The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 to take the division. New York ended 9-7 ahead of the 8-8 Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants later stunned the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

2013 NFC North: In a winner-take-all Week 17 clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a game-winning, NFC North-sealing touchdown in the final minute. Green Bay won the division at 8-7-1, largely because Rodgers missed half the season with a collarbone injury.

2014 NFC South: After a 3-8-1 start, the Carolina Panthers recovered to take the division. They earned four straight wins to close the campaign, beating all three NFC South foes—most notably, the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 17 clash to decide the champion.

2016 AFC South: Painful to watch, really. Brock Osweiler and the 9-7 Houston Texans scraped past the 9-7 Tennessee Titans on division record. Houston had a minus-49 point differential. For good measure, the Indianapolis Colts ended 8-8.