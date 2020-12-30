Browns Close Facility After Player and Staff Member Test Positive for COVID-19

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have closed their facilities after having multiple people test positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday that a player and staff member tested positive, and it's in the process of contact tracing to identify any potential high-risk close contacts.

The Browns played Sunday's game against the New York Jets without four wide receivers and linebacker B.J. Goodson because of COVID-19 protocols.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after being identified as high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Cleveland had to sign receivers Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies as well as linebacker Montrel Meander off the practice squad to play versus the Jets.

The Browns are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a game with AFC playoff implications. Cleveland can clinch its first postseason berth since 2002 with a victory over its AFC North rival.