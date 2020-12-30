Justin Fields Drops from No. 2 to 9 in Todd McShay's New 2021 NFL Draft Rankings

AJ Mast/Associated Press

There are some changes at the top of the 2021 NFL draft class for ESPN's Todd McShay.

In his latest rankings released on Wednesday, McShay still has Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the top prospect, with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell moving up to No. 2.

The biggest faller in the top 10 from McShay's last update on Dec. 15 is Justin Fields. The Ohio State star went from being the No. 2 player in the 2021 class to No. 9. He's also the third-ranked quarterback behind Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson (No. 8 overall).

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase round out the top five.

Here is what McShay wrote about why Fields' stock has slipped:

"He is very accurate throwing downfield and throws effectively off-schedule and off-platform. There is some zip on his ball too, and he displays a quick release. Fields is mobile in the pocket and has already rushed for five scores this season.

"The Indiana game raised some eyebrows—he completed 18 of 30 passes and tossed three interceptions—as did an underwhelming showing in the Big Ten championship game (two interceptions, only 114 passing yards and zero touchdowns)."



Fields was fantastic in Ohio State's first three games of the season. He went 72-of-83 for 908 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Those are impressive numbers, to be sure, but he was also facing Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers, who combined to go 13-16 in 2020.

In the past three games, Fields has completed 47 of 81 passes for 613 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Even though Fields seems likely to end up being drafted early in the first round, it doesn't help his cause that this is a deep year for quarterbacks.

McShay has five players at the position ranked as first-round prospects, including Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance (No. 22) and Alabama's Mac Jones (No. 31).

Lance actually had a steeper drop in the rankings than Fields. He was the No. 12 prospect two weeks ago, but McShay moved him down 10 spots.

It's unclear if Lance's new ranking is more a reflection of concern about his talent, other players looking better in games and on tape, or that his only game this fall was on Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas.

McShay did note Lance has "some inconsistent placement on shorter throws" and never played against FBS competition.

The biggest riser in the rankings is Iowa star Daviyon Nixon. He went from not being included in the top 32 on Dec. 15 to No. 13 overall. The 22-year-old defensive tackle was named the 2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after recording 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in eight games.

With the college football season nearing an end and the NFL playoffs set to begin on Jan. 9, the pre-draft process will kick into full gear in the coming weeks for teams to get a closer look at the incoming rookie class.

The 2021 NFL draft will be held from April 29-May 1.