    Victor Ortiz: Logan Paul Will Be Better vs. Floyd Mayweather Than Conor McGregor

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, YouTube personality Logan Paul arrives at Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. YouTube sensations KSI and Paul are taking their acts into the boxing ring. They’ve agreed to a two-fight deal, with the first bout in the Manchester, England, on Aug. 25, 2018, and a rematch in the United States. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz thinks Logan Paul will give Floyd Mayweather Jr. a more difficult fight than Conor McGregor did.  

    Speaking to Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com, Ortiz explained that Paul is a much better boxer than McGregor:

    "Conor couldn't do nothing. I don't mean to speak bad. Conor's a heck of a UFC fighter in the octagon, but he has no business in a ring, as opposed to someone like LoganLogan learned in a ring. So his stuff is all standup. Everything about Logan is boxing, angles, moving, so it's two different worlds. I couldn't tell you what someone like Logan or myself could do in an octagon, but stick to what you know. And Logan, he knows boxing right now."

    McGregor did make it until the 10th round in his August 2017 bout with Mayweather before the referee called for a TKO, but the consensus around the fight is that it wasn't hugely competitive after the Notorious gassed himself out in the early going.

    Paul's professional resume isn't much at this point, but the 25-year-old does have more boxing matches under his belt than McGregor. He fought fellow YouTube personality KSI to a majority draw in August 2018 and lost by split decision in the rematch in November 2019. 

    Going up against Mayweather would be a huge step up in competition for Paul. No one is expecting him to defeat Money in their Feb. 20 exhibition, but all it takes is one punch to end a fight. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      'Boxing never lies': Ryan Garcia ready to prove he's more than a social media star

      'Boxing never lies': Ryan Garcia ready to prove he's more than a social media star
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      'Boxing never lies': Ryan Garcia ready to prove he's more than a social media star

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Victor Ortiz: Logan Paul Will Be Better vs. Mayweather Than McGregor

      Victor Ortiz: Logan Paul Will Be Better vs. Mayweather Than McGregor
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Victor Ortiz: Logan Paul Will Be Better vs. Mayweather Than McGregor

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Amir Khan On Kell Brook: “I Think It’s Time To Put Him In His Place And Shut Him Up For Good”

      Amir Khan On Kell Brook: “I Think It’s Time To Put Him In His Place And Shut Him Up For Good”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Amir Khan On Kell Brook: “I Think It’s Time To Put Him In His Place And Shut Him Up For Good”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      De La Hoya wants Mayweather rematch, would ‘think about’ fighting Canelo

      De La Hoya wants Mayweather rematch, would ‘think about’ fighting Canelo
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      De La Hoya wants Mayweather rematch, would ‘think about’ fighting Canelo

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook