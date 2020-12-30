Victor Ortiz: Logan Paul Will Be Better vs. Floyd Mayweather Than Conor McGregor

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz thinks Logan Paul will give Floyd Mayweather Jr. a more difficult fight than Conor McGregor did.

Speaking to Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com, Ortiz explained that Paul is a much better boxer than McGregor:

"Conor couldn't do nothing. I don't mean to speak bad. Conor's a heck of a UFC fighter in the octagon, but he has no business in a ring, as opposed to someone like Logan—Logan learned in a ring. So his stuff is all standup. Everything about Logan is boxing, angles, moving, so it's two different worlds. I couldn't tell you what someone like Logan or myself could do in an octagon, but stick to what you know. And Logan, he knows boxing right now."

McGregor did make it until the 10th round in his August 2017 bout with Mayweather before the referee called for a TKO, but the consensus around the fight is that it wasn't hugely competitive after the Notorious gassed himself out in the early going.

Paul's professional resume isn't much at this point, but the 25-year-old does have more boxing matches under his belt than McGregor. He fought fellow YouTube personality KSI to a majority draw in August 2018 and lost by split decision in the rematch in November 2019.

Going up against Mayweather would be a huge step up in competition for Paul. No one is expecting him to defeat Money in their Feb. 20 exhibition, but all it takes is one punch to end a fight.