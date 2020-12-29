Aaron Rodgers on Players Mocking Belt Celebration: That Doesn't Usually Work Out

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler did Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' championship belt celebration after picking off the signal-caller in the fourth quarter during the Pack's 40-14 win last Sunday:

On The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers was asked if he saw Butler's celebration. The NFL MVP candidate did not, but Rodgers noted how it's gone for other players who have made the belt motion against him in the past:

The Titans were trailing 33-14 after Butler snagged Rodgers' fifth interception of the season.

They could not take advantage of the turnover, however, and the Packers closed the game with running back A.J. Dillon's second touchdown to move to 12-3 and maintain their hold on the NFC's No. 1 seed. Tennessee fell to 10-5 but still leads the AFC South via a tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts.