Lindsey Vonn, Devils' P.K. Subban Announce Split After Getting Engaged in 2019

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn announced that she and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban are splitting up after a three-year relationship.

"Over the past three years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn posted on Instagram. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Vonn and Subban were engaged in Aug. 2019, per Morgan Smith and Ashley Boucher of People.com.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," Subban posted on his Instagram page. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."