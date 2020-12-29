    Lindsey Vonn, Devils' P.K. Subban Announce Split After Getting Engaged in 2019

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, P.K. Subban, left, of the New Jersey Devils, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vonn popped the question to hockey star Subban. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn announced that she and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban are splitting up after a three-year relationship.

    "Over the past three years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn posted on Instagram. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

    Vonn and Subban were engaged in Aug. 2019, per Morgan Smith and Ashley Boucher of People.com.

    "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," Subban posted on his Instagram page. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

