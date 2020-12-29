    Fantasy Football Player Benches Team in Title Game After Opponent Died Midseason

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 29, 2020

    A painted NFL logos is seen on the field in a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
    Alex Menendez/Associated Press

    A fantasy football player benched his entire team in his league's title game against another competitor, the longtime league commissioner, who died in October. 

    Twitter user @TillThiccle posted a screenshot of his league championship matchup featuring the benched team playing against his uncle, who ran the league for over 10 years:

    The championship team, named "DUMPSTER DIVER," faced off against "Rest in Power," perhaps in reference to the commissioner's death.

    The winning side featured a few fantasy football gems and shrewd moves that undoubtedly got him to the title game, including players such as Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

