    Rams' Cooper Kupp Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Cardinals Game

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 29, 2020

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

    The 27-year-old Kupp, who is the team's leading receiver, has caught 92 passes for 974 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth NFL season. He also led L.A. in receiving in 2019.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

