Rams' Cooper Kupp Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Kupp, who is the team's leading receiver, has caught 92 passes for 974 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth NFL season. He also led L.A. in receiving in 2019.

