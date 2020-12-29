Aaron Rodgers Overtakes Patrick Mahomes as MVP Betting Favorite Entering Week 17

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

For the first time since mid-November, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no longer the favorite to win the 2020 NFL MVP award.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill now lists Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the -260 favorite, followed by Mahomes at +210.

Rodgers put himself in the driver's seat on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 when he completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-14 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans.

The 37-year-old veteran is well on his way to a third career NFL MVP award as he has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 4,059 yards with a league-leading 44 touchdown passes and just five interceptions for the 12-3 Packers.

Mahomes leads the best team in the NFL in the 14-1 Chiefs, but his performance in Week 16 was far less impressive as he went 24-of-44 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a three-point win over a poor Atlanta Falcons team.

As a result, he went from being a -400 favorite to the No. 2 betting choice behind Rodgers for MVP honors.

Even if Mahomes doesn't win the award, there is no denying that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has enjoyed a spectacular season with an NFL-leading 4,740 passing yards to go along with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The gap between Rodgers and Mahomes figures to widen even more in Week 17 since the Packers may need to win in order to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, whereas Mahomes isn't likely to play since the Chiefs have already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The one dark horse with a chance to chase down Rodgers may be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is the No. 3 betting choice at +1200.

Allen is undoubtedly the NFL's most improved player as he brought his completion percentage from 58.8 percent last year to 69.1 percent this year while also throwing for 4,320 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has rushed for 418 yards and eight scores, as well.

His candidacy may depend on whether he plays against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are battling for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announcing that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, perhaps Bills head coach Sean McDermott will follow suit by sitting Allen.