    Bill Belichick Responds to Rumor He Downplayed Josh Allen as MVP Candidate

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    During the Monday Night Football broadcast between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, ESPN announcers Brian Griese and Louis Riddick suggested Bill Belichick wasn't buying the hype surrounding Josh Allen.

    When asked about those comments after the game, Belichick simply complimented Allen.  

    "I said multiple times that Josh Allen is a good football player, he's played well, and he's having a good year," he told reporters.

    Belichick also appeared to hint at the fact that his conversations with Griese and Riddick were off the record. 

    "Yeah, I don't know what they said," he told reporters when first asked about the Allen comments. "I'm on the record on that."

    The AFC champion Bills blew out the Patriots Monday night 38-9. Allen threw for 320 yards and a score in the win and has now thrown for 4,320 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year, completing 69.1 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 418 yards and eight scores. 

    Whether Belichick believes Allen is an MVP candidate or not, the Bills quarterback has emerged as one of the best players in football.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Big Ben Sitting vs. Browns

      Steelers to start Mason Rudolph at QB in Week 17, Browns make the playoffs with a win

      Big Ben Sitting vs. Browns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben Sitting vs. Browns

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Russell Okung Paid in Bitcoin

      Panthers OT will receive half of his $13M salary in Bitcoin

      Report: Russell Okung Paid in Bitcoin
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Russell Okung Paid in Bitcoin

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Benched for Jarrett Stidham in 3rd Quarter vs. Bills

      Cam Benched for Jarrett Stidham in 3rd Quarter vs. Bills
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Benched for Jarrett Stidham in 3rd Quarter vs. Bills

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Jon Gruden's Return Has Been a Disaster

      He hasn't turned the Raiders into a viable contender. @SOBO55 takes a look at his return to the league ➡️

      Jon Gruden's Return Has Been a Disaster
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jon Gruden's Return Has Been a Disaster

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report