Bill Belichick Responds to Rumor He Downplayed Josh Allen as MVP Candidate

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

During the Monday Night Football broadcast between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, ESPN announcers Brian Griese and Louis Riddick suggested Bill Belichick wasn't buying the hype surrounding Josh Allen.

When asked about those comments after the game, Belichick simply complimented Allen.

"I said multiple times that Josh Allen is a good football player, he's played well, and he's having a good year," he told reporters.

Belichick also appeared to hint at the fact that his conversations with Griese and Riddick were off the record.

"Yeah, I don't know what they said," he told reporters when first asked about the Allen comments. "I'm on the record on that."

The AFC champion Bills blew out the Patriots Monday night 38-9. Allen threw for 320 yards and a score in the win and has now thrown for 4,320 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year, completing 69.1 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 418 yards and eight scores.

Whether Belichick believes Allen is an MVP candidate or not, the Bills quarterback has emerged as one of the best players in football.