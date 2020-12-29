2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Postponed for 2nd Time Amid COVID Concerns

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tournament organizers for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, announced Tuesday the 2021 event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whereas the 2020 BNP Paribas Open was canceled altogether, plans are underway to move this year's edition to a later date on the calendar.

