    2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Postponed for 2nd Time Amid COVID Concerns

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Mardy Fish and Bobby Reynolds play on Stadium Court during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on Sunday, March 10, 2013, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Tournament organizers for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, announced Tuesday the 2021 event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

    Whereas the 2020 BNP Paribas Open was canceled altogether, plans are underway to move this year's edition to a later date on the calendar.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

