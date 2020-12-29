2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Postponed for 2nd Time Amid COVID Concerns

2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Postponed for 2nd Time Amid COVID ConcernsDecember 29, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Tournament organizers for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, announced Tuesday the 2021 event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whereas the 2020 BNP Paribas Open was canceled altogether, plans are underway to move this year's edition to a later date on the calendar.
