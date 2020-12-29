Bill Belichick Talks Challenge Call Before Throwing Phone in Patriots Loss

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The lasting image of the New England Patriots' 2020 season might be head coach Bill Belichick throwing a phone on the sideline of a 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Belichick was reacting to a failed challenge on a catch by Bills tight end Dawson Knox in the third quarter:

"Obviously he made the catch," he told reporters of the challenge. "It was a good catch. I mean, it was a good call. It was a good catch. And the challenge was obviously not successful, as it shouldn't have been."

The clip has already gone viral, and it's likely to be used anytime something goes wrong for the Patriots for the foreseeable future.

This should also be a lesson for everybody. If Belichick asks to borrow your phone, think long and hard about your answer.