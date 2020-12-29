    Bill Belichick Talks Challenge Call Before Throwing Phone in Patriots Loss

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick wears a mask as he watches the players warm up on the field before the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    The lasting image of the New England Patriots' 2020 season might be head coach Bill Belichick throwing a phone on the sideline of a 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills

    Belichick was reacting to a failed challenge on a catch by Bills tight end Dawson Knox in the third quarter:

    "Obviously he made the catch," he told reporters of the challenge. "It was a good catch. I mean, it was a good call. It was a good catch. And the challenge was obviously not successful, as it shouldn't have been."

    The clip has already gone viral, and it's likely to be used anytime something goes wrong for the Patriots for the foreseeable future.

    This should also be a lesson for everybody. If Belichick asks to borrow your phone, think long and hard about your answer.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Latest NFL Power Rankings 🔢

      B/R staff gives the lay of the NFL land after another wild week of games ✍️

      Latest NFL Power Rankings 🔢
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Latest NFL Power Rankings 🔢

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Newton Talks 'Frustration' with Struggles After Benching vs. Bills

      Cam Newton Talks 'Frustration' with Struggles After Benching vs. Bills
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Cam Newton Talks 'Frustration' with Struggles After Benching vs. Bills

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Playoffs: Schedule and Updated Bracket Scenarios 👀

      NFL Playoffs: Schedule and Updated Bracket Scenarios 👀
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      NFL Playoffs: Schedule and Updated Bracket Scenarios 👀

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Bill Belichick Not Buying Josh Allen Craze? Patriots Coach Clarifies Stance

      Bill Belichick Not Buying Josh Allen Craze? Patriots Coach Clarifies Stance
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Bill Belichick Not Buying Josh Allen Craze? Patriots Coach Clarifies Stance

      Doug Kyed
      via NESN.com