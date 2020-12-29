3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills took another step toward the postseason with a statement win over the New England Patriots on Monday night. While Buffalo had already secured the AFC East division title, the win put them on the cusp of earning the No. 2 seed.

While the No. 2 seed no longer comes with a first-round bye, it would ensure that Buffalo has home-field advantage against any team but the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. The 38-9 beatdown of the Patriots also signaled a changing of the guard in the division, with Buffalo as the powerhouse.

Before Monday night, no team had swept the Patriots since 2000. With a young roster and quarterback Josh Allen coming into his own, Buffalo may be at the top of the division for the foreseeable future.

"We’re still scratching the surface on the potential we have," wideout Stefon Diggs said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Here's what we learned from Buffalo's huge Week 16 win.