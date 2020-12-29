Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton Cliffhanger, Keith Lee Rises, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Raw ended Monday night with fans wondering if Randy Orton actually set Alexa Bliss on fire, the same way he did "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the conclusion of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

As television ratings sag, the company sought to grab the attention of the audience with a shocking angle that will convince them to tune in to next week's show. In doing so, though, it produced a segment of television that was fine enough to start but featured editing in the final moments that left fans confused rather than excited.

Bliss ordered Orton to set her ablaze in a performance that was much better than the material asked for. Angry at The Viper, she was visibly trembling as she stood soaked in gasoline, daring the third-generation star to do the deed.

Then came the edit that featured a closeup of Orton holding a match as the arena went dark, a screwy technique to take the focus off Bliss and keep her out of harm's way. It was an attempt by WWE's production team to change things up and create excitement for next week's show. Instead, it created a cringeworthy close to the show that resulted in more laughter than genuine intrigue.

At a time when WWE Creative has rightfully been lambasted for its effort, or lack thereof, on the flagship show, it was nice to see them take a risk and try something different. Perhaps it should take things a bit slower and not jump the shark right from the get-go. Maybe focus on better defining some of the characters before sliding face-first into arson and first-degree murder on live TV.

This isn't the first time WWE has been scratching and clawing for any ratings increase it could find. Last year, the final Raw of 2019 featured Liv Morgan returning and insinuating a lesbian relationship with Lana.

That was an obvious ratings ploy that had no discernible payoff. Orton and Bliss' tense standoff was also a ploy but rather than soapy development, it stretched the boundaries of realism.

And Kevin Dunn, that edit...WOOF!

At least they tried, right?