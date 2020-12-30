WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

It is that time of year again. For the final show of 2020, WWE NXT presented the NXT Year-End Awards. This was the time to celebrate the greatest competitors for the black-and-gold brand over the year of 2020.

Nine categories were to be named on this show including Overall Competitor of the Year, Match of the Year and Breakout Star of the Year. Some of the NXT greats had an impressive year, and it was time to recognize stars like Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley and more.

Pete Dunne still had a score to settle with Roderick Strong. The long-time rivals were set for another huge technical showdown in the continued clash of Undisputed Era against The Kings of NXT.

Johnny Gargano looked to exorcise his biggest demon in his title career by fighting and hopefully defeating Leon Ruff. The Rebel Heart has lost repeatedly as champion, but he had the chance to prove he is a true legendary NXT North American champion.

Two likely future top stars on the black-and-gold brand, Bronson Reed and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott were set to open the show. Mercedes Martinez was also announced to return to the ring.

This show was massively booked from the Year-End Awards to the variety of big matches promised. This looked to be a fantastic show to close out the year.