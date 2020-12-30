WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30December 31, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30
It is that time of year again. For the final show of 2020, WWE NXT presented the NXT Year-End Awards. This was the time to celebrate the greatest competitors for the black-and-gold brand over the year of 2020.
Nine categories were to be named on this show including Overall Competitor of the Year, Match of the Year and Breakout Star of the Year. Some of the NXT greats had an impressive year, and it was time to recognize stars like Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley and more.
Pete Dunne still had a score to settle with Roderick Strong. The long-time rivals were set for another huge technical showdown in the continued clash of Undisputed Era against The Kings of NXT.
Johnny Gargano looked to exorcise his biggest demon in his title career by fighting and hopefully defeating Leon Ruff. The Rebel Heart has lost repeatedly as champion, but he had the chance to prove he is a true legendary NXT North American champion.
Two likely future top stars on the black-and-gold brand, Bronson Reed and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott were set to open the show. Mercedes Martinez was also announced to return to the ring.
This show was massively booked from the Year-End Awards to the variety of big matches promised. This looked to be a fantastic show to close out the year.
The Categories for the WWE NXT Year-End Awards
- Event of the Year.
- Future Star.
- Match of the Year.
- Breakout Star of the Year.
- Rivalry of the Year.
- Tag Team of the Year.
- Male Competitor of the Year.
- Female Competitor of the Year.
- Overall Competitor of the Year.
- Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong.
- NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff.
- Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.
- Mercedes Martinez returns to action.
- A look at the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez.
This year's WWE NXT Year-End Awards included the following categories:
The show also included the following scheduled matches/segments: