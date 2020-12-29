Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder Contract, Talen Horton-Tucker Role

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Everyone knows what the top of the Los Angeles Lakers depth chart is capable of. Months after LeBron James and Anthony Davis led their team to a championship, the 2020-21 question marks lie deeper in the rotation.

Kyle Kuzma received his multiyear contract extension and has been given the nod as the starter in games Davis misses. Across the rest of the bench, the two most intriguing situations sit with newcomer Dennis Schroder and, looking forward, up-and-comer Talen Horton-Tucker.

For Schroder, fans and the organization are curious about the likelihood that he extends his contract and remains in Los Angeles long-term. For THT, impressive performances have led to speculation about his role (and trade value) as the season progresses.

Schroder Negotiations Heating up in the Winter

After being traded to Los Angeles and prior to the start of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Schroder had turned down a contract extension with the Lakers. The 27-year-old is in the last year of his contract and becomes eligible for a much larger extension once we reach February 16, 2021.

The extension Schroder reportedly shut down was for $33.4 million over two years, lower than the $83 million over four years that he becomes eligible for. If he's going to stay in Los Angeles, a happy medium will need to be found.

As reported by the L.A. Times' Dan Woike, Schroder is intent upon remaining dressed in purple and gold as long as the deal is "fair." With Schroder averaging a quality 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across three games this year, the Lakers front office is likely keen on getting a deal done as well.

With over $70 million invested in Davis and LeBron annually, alongside another $26 million in Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's deals, Los Angeles doesn't boast a ton of cash to throw around. Wojnarowski reported that negotiations have resumed and will "pick up" in February, suggesting that Lakers fans should know if that happy medium is reached sooner rather than later.

Horton-Tucker: Great Depth or Trade Commodity?

Following a versatile, do-it-all year at Iowa State, THT was largely unnoticed as a rookie at the end of the Lakers bench. The 6'4", bulky guard played just 81 total minutes in his first year but has quickly emerged as a 20-year-old worth watching.

Past Lakers Twitter, Horton-Tucker appears to be gaining momentum across the professional ranks as well. According to an opposing team's scout who spoke with The Athletic's Bill Oram (h/t Ralph Mason Jr. Warning: NSFW), THT's confidence has grown exponentially: "If you put Talen Horton-Tucker on one of these s---ty teams […] he might average 20 points a game."

That recognition puts Los Angeles management in an interesting situation. The team can hold onto him, jostling for rotation minutes, or they can package him in a trade to secure an upgrade over a regular contributor (like the disappointing Wesley Matthews).