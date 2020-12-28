WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 28

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

2021 is on the immediate horizon, and that means the Road to WrestleMania is approaching. The December 28 edition of Monday Night Raw was the red brand's final addition to the 2020 year in wrestling.

The biggest story Raw has to offer is the strange and brutal warfare between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. After burning The Fiend alive, The Viper thought he was done with Wyatt. Instead, Alexa Bliss promised he would return. This week, she had plans to torment Orton further.

Charlotte Flair was out of action for six months following the heinous attack of Nia Jax. This week, The Queen got her revenge. She and The Indomitable Force would battle one on one for the first time in years.

In another huge match, Keith Lee fought Sheamus for a chance at the WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Only one man who be granted the honor who fight The Scottish Psychopath at WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

After months of torment, Ricochet was done fighting lackeys. The One and Only demanded a match with Mustafa Ali, and the leader of Retribution was happy to accept.

This show had the build to bring big moments to close out 2020. With major stories including Orton, Charlotte and McIntyre, this Raw could be the first in a long time where the red brand outshined all expectations.