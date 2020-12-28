    Damon Harrison Released by Seahawks; DT Hopes to Play Again This Season

    Seattle Seahawks' Damon Harrison stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday they waived veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison.

    Harrison addressed his future on Twitter:

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday the 2016 All-Pro wanted out of Seattle. Harrison followed up to say he doesn't have any hard feelings toward the Seahawks and that he understood why they phased him out of the rotation. He indicated he's looking to have a larger role elsewhere.

    The 32-year-old had nine tackles in six appearances with the NFC West champions. According to Pro Football Reference, he played 43 percent or less of the team's defensive snaps in those games.

    By forcing his way out of Seattle, Harrison is making his priorities clear.

    The Seahawks clinched the division Sunday and are tied for the second-best record (11-4) in the NFC. The franchise should enjoy some level of success in the playoffs and has the pieces to make a run to Super Bowl LV.

    However, it seems clear Harrison wants to play a bigger part in his team's success: 

    His options might be limited at this point in the season with only one week remaining in the regular season. Signing with a team that's on track to miss the postseason doesn't make a ton of sense, and a playoff team may not be looking for new additions with so little time to allow for an adjustment period.

    That said, Harrison could still land on his feet with a new team before the curtain closes on the 2020 campaign.

