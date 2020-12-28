Brodie Lee Reportedly Was Hospitalized in Late October with Lung Issue

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The late Brodie Lee was hospitalized in October with a lung problem, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer.

All Elite Wrestling took Lee, whose real name is Jon Huber, off television following his defeat to Cody on the Oct. 7 edition of Dynamite. He became fatigued while working out during his break. A lung condition afflicting Lee "got considerably worse," forcing him into the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW announced Huber's death Saturday:

His wife, Amanda, wrote on Instagram he had died after "a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue."

News of Lee's death was met with an outpouring of emotion across the industry:

The 41-year-old rose to prominence as a member of The Wyatt Family in WWE. He captured the Intercontinental Championship and was twice crowned a tag team champion.

Lee made an immediate impact upon signing with All Elite Wrestling, revealing himself to be The Exalted One behind The Dark Order on the March 18 edition of Dynamite.

He challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 23. His first taste of singles gold in AEW came when he beat Cody for the TNT title on the Saturday Night Dynamite special in August.

Lee dropped the belt back to Cody in a Dog Collar Match, with Meltzer reporting how AEW planned to keep him away for "several weeks" to sell the damage he absorbed. That proved to be his last appearance in the ring.