    Pittsburgh's Game vs. Duke Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test Within Program

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 28, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    The Pitt logo is displayed on team seats before an NCAA college exhibition basketball game between Pittsburgh and Slippery Rock, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Petersen Events Center under went renovations in the off season that included flipping the team positions on the court, LED lighting throughout the entire building, two end zone replay/stats boards, and various media and guest seating changes. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh men's basketball team postponed its Tuesday game against No. 20 Duke after a member of the Pitt organization tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday. 

    Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel tested positive for the virus on Dec. 19, but the team was able to continue as scheduled, per the Associated Press. He missed the team's loss to Louisville on Dec. 22, and the Panthers had no games scheduled between that loss and Tuesday's trip to Duke. 

    In an interview with Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan, Capel said he had symptoms that were "difficult" to deal with, and he did not think basketball should be played amid the pandemic. 

    Capel noted the different COVID-19 protocols among NCAA conferences as part of his reasoning for why he believes the sport should be paused at the collegiate level.

    "We’re not getting paid, and when I say we, I mean the players. It’s different to me when you are a professional athlete.  It’s your job and you can make a choice. At the professional level, the rules are the same for each team. The leagues determine what the protocols are. Our protocols are across the board. You have some teams that test every day. You have some teams that test three times a week. You have some conferences that do something different." 

    Both Pitt and Duke are in the ACC, which requires that any players or staff members in a program considered to be a high-risk transmission sport—including basketball—are tested three days before a game and again within 48 hours after the game ends and at least three times per week.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The conference follows CDC recommendations for contact tracing and quarantining. 

    Capel is not alone in his disdain for continuing the college basketball season. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called for the NCAA to "reassess" continuing the season amid a rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide (h/t ESPN's Alex Scarborough). 

    Duke's women's basketball team chose to cancel its season Friday due to concerns about safety amid the pandemic. The team hadn't practiced or played since Dec. 16, when there were two positive tests within the program. 

    Related

      Pitt Wing Au’Diese Toney to Return for Duke game

      Pitt Wing Au’Diese Toney to Return for Duke game
      Pitt Basketball logo
      Pitt Basketball

      Pitt Wing Au’Diese Toney to Return for Duke game

      George Michalowski
      via Pittsburgh Sports Now

      Latest AP Poll Rankings 🏀

      👀 Houston breaks into top 5 📉 Iowa falls to No. 10

      Latest AP Poll Rankings 🏀
      Pitt Basketball logo
      Pitt Basketball

      Latest AP Poll Rankings 🏀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Keyontae Johnson at Practice 🙏

      Mike White says UF forward helped at practice and is doing well after hospitalization; unsure of when he'll play again

      Keyontae Johnson at Practice 🙏
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Keyontae Johnson at Practice 🙏

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Early CBB Player of the Year Candidates

      @kenyondavid gives our picks for the 2020-21 POY so far

      Early CBB Player of the Year Candidates
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Early CBB Player of the Year Candidates

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report