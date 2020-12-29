NFL Free Agents 2021: Predictions for Top Players Set to Hit Open Market

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While an ankle injury prematurely ended Dak Prescott's season it did nothing to dislodge his position atop the 2021 free-agent rankings.

The fifth-year veteran was cruising at high altitude before the ankle ailment. Prior to his Week 5 injury, he had cleared 450 passing yards in three consecutive outings. His 68.0 completion percentage marked a new personal best, and his 99.6 quarterback rating bettered his career average of 97.3.

These numbers—and many more—suggest the Dallas Cowboys should do everything in their power to keep him around. While a second franchise tag (at $37.7 million) could be on the table, there should be interest from both parties to get a longer deal done.

There might be a litany of issues with the Cowboys' roster, but a healthy Prescott isn't one of them. Expect them to recognize that by way of a potentially mammoth new deal.

Prediction: Prescott signs a four-year, $145 million deal with Dallas.

