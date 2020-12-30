Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17December 30, 2020
OK, this is really it.
In the vast majority of fantasy football leagues, the season has ended and a champion has been crowned. But for some fanatics, 16 weeks isn't enough. They want to string things out as long as the regular season will allow. And so they play the championship game in Week 17.
Fantasy enthusiasts have long debated the topic. Supporters make a point that is equal parts simple and valid: More football is good. Detractors, however, note that with some franchises locked into playoff seeds and others ready to call it a year, the potential for a significant number of fantasy-relevant players to either leave games early or not play at all is high.
We're not here to debate the validity of those viewpoints, because if you're playing this week, you don't want an esoteric discourse on the vagaries of fantasy scheduling. You want a position-by-position set of point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 17 and some players to consider targeting or avoiding.
As it happens, that's just what we have here.
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. ATL)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at DET)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at HOU)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR) [INJURED]
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC) [RESTING?]
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at TB)
- Drew Brees, NO (at CAR)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CLE)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. GB)
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. JAX)
- Derek Carr, LV (at DEN)
- C.J. Beathard, SF (vs. SEA)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BUF)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. NO)
- Alex Smith, WAS (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Andy Dalton, DAL (at NYG)
- Cam Newton, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Drew Lock, DEN (vs. LV)
- Chase Daniel, DET (vs. MIN)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (at NE)
- Ryan Finley, CIN (vs. BAL)
OK, we might as well get this out of the way.
There's one team that is much more likely than any other to rest starters in Week 17: the Kansas City Chiefs. They are locked into the AFC's No. 1 seed, and head coach Andy Reid has a history of giving his players a blow in meaningless games.
Sorry, Patrick Mahomes managers.
Two other teams are a toss-up: the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The No. 2 seed in the AFC (and home-field "advantage" in the divisional round) could still be in play, but the Steelers had an early bye week, and the Bills might value rest over a short road trip to play in a mostly empty stadium in western Pennsylvania.
There's also the teams with nothing to play for. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the New England Patriots sit Cam Newton in favor of giving Jarrett Stidham a start.
In short, the Week 17 rankings at quarterback (and the other positions) look a fair bit different than most weeks.
It could be worse. The AFC South and NFC East remain up for grabs, as do five wild-card spots and the NFC's top seed. With this week's slate back-loaded with late games, that means quite a few contenders will keep their foot on the gas.
At least until the scoreboard starts sorting things out, anyway.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200)
Brady shredded the Detroit Lions for 348 passing yards and four touchdowns last week—and he sat out the second half. With a win over Atlanta, the Buccaneers will sew up the fifth seed in the NFC and a Wild Card Weekend matchup with whatever tomato can wins the NFC East.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
The Lions are 37 kinds of terrible defensively, and the Vikings don't have anything to play for this week. Still, Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen could all be set for huge stat lines in the season finale at Ford Field.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
Over the last three weeks, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the only QBs with more fantasy points than Hurts. However, this week's tilt with Washington is arguably the best defense he has faced—the WFT has been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks this season.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500)
Fantasy managers who have shares of the No. 1 quarterback in NFL.com fantasy scoring likely don't want to hear this ahead of the title game. But Murray's five worst stat lines of 2020 have come over the last six weeks, and this week's matchup is a rough one for the position.
SLEEPER
C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
The Seahawks have improved quite a bit defensively over the last month-plus, but Seattle is still a top-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks in 2020. If you want to close out the regular season with a dirt-cheap streamer under center, Beathard's your guy.
Running Backs
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at DET)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at HOU)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at CAR)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. GB)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAX)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. LV)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PIT)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. TEN)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at CIN)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at BUF)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. MIN)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. SEA)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at NYG)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at SF)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PHI)
- Kenyan Drake, ARI (at LAR)
- Mike Davis, CAR (vs. NO)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Sony Michel, NE (vs. NYJ)
- James Conner, PIT (at CLE)
- Dare Ogunbowale, JAX (at IND)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. LAC)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. JAX)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (at NE)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at CIN)
- AJ Dillon, GB (at CHI)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. BAL)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at PHI)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Latavius Murray, NO (at CAR)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (at TB)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. ATL)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. LAC) [RESTING?]
- La'Mical Perine, NYJ (at NE)
- Ito Smith, ATL (vs. TB)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. MIN)
- James White, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (at LAR)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at BUF)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at CLE)
This is the finale of this column for 2020 (stop cheering, you jerks), so let's take a moment to acknowledge the best (and worst) of fantasy football's most important position this year.
Barring a ridiculous Week 17, the highest-scoring running back of 2020 will be Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. Not only was Kamara a fantasy superstar most of the season, but his record-tying six-touchdown outburst against the Minnesota Vikings was also quite the Christmas gift for managers in the postseason.
Still, the most valuable running back of 2020 has to be James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, Robinson suffered an ankle injury during the fantasy playoffs, but the early-season waiver wire add will still finish as a top-10 back in most scoring systems.
Finally, the award no one wants to win: The biggest bust of 2020 is a two-way tie between the running backs drafted first and second overall. Both Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers went down with injuries in Week 2, taking many fantasy squads down right along with them.
It will be fascinating to see how far the pair slides down draft boards in 2021.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)
Since the beginning of the fantasy playoffs in most leagues (Week 13), Gordon has quietly posted RB1 numbers in 12-team leagues. If you watched Myles Gaskin gash the Raiders in Week 16, you know the team has had problems defending running backs in 2020.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400)
Since Week 11, Taylor has been fifth in PPR points per game among running backs. The rookie from Wisconsin should be able to keep that rolling Sunday against a reeling Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is allowing 145.3 yards per game on the ground.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Davis has been bailed out by short-yardage touchdowns numerous times, but the Panthers back hasn't had even 70 rushing yards in a game since Week 5. Add in a bottom-three fantasy matchup for running backs this week, and Davis is a shaky RB2 at best.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at LAR)
Sanders has experienced a resurgence the past few weeks since Hurts took over at quarterback. But this week's matchup is a toughie—Washington allows just 112.5 rushing yards per game and has given up just 12 rushing scores in 15 contests.
SLEEPER
Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LAC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
With the Chiefs locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC, starting tailback Le'Veon Bell may get a breather this weekend at Arrowhead. That could mean an increased workload for Williams in a relatively favorable matchup with a Chargers defense allowing 124.4 rushing yards per game.
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (at CHI)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at HOU)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at TB)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DET)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ATL)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at SF)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. GB)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. LAC) [RESTING?]
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at NYG)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at SF)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. MIN)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CLE)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. JAX)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at BUF) [INJURED]
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at CIN)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. PIT) {INJURED]
- Corey Davis, TEN (at HOU)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at CLE)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (at DEN)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at CAR)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at NE)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. NO)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. ATL)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (at IND)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. MIA)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. NO)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at CLE)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Russell Gage, ATL (at TB)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. NO)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Kendrick Bourne, SF (vs. SEA)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Keke Coutee HOU (vs. TEN)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LV)
- Mike Williams, LAC (at KC)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. LV)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAX)
If you started Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 16, then you probably either moved on to the championship game or lifted the trophy already.
If your opponent did, you probably aren't reading this anyway. Adams scorched the Tennessee Titans for 11 catches on 12 targets for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Adams isn't leading the league in receiving yards—that would be Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills. But the 28-year-old is pacing the NFL in touchdown grabs with 17 and sailed past Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs last week into first place among wideouts in PPR points.
Or at least he did until Diggs went bananas on Monday night.
Adams has been just as consistent as he has been productive. He has a touchdown reception in 10 of 13 games and hasn't been targeted fewer than nine times since Week 2.
This week's bottom-five fantasy matchup for wide receivers with the Chicago Bears isn't an easy one. But with Hill's snap count in doubt this week, Adams is an easy pick as this week's No. 1 fantasy wideout.
In case you were wondering, in their first meeting this year, Adams had six grabs on nine targets for 61 yards and a score against the Bears in Week 12.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900)
Cooks scorched the Cincinnati Bengals last week for 141 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches, and the 27-year-old faces the same Tennessee Titans secondary that just allowed a massive game to Adams. Giddyup.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600)
Godwin (5/84/1) and Mike Evans (10/181/2) both had big games a week ago against a porous Detroit secondary. This week's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is even better from a fantasy perspective, so ride the hot hand.
BAD MATCHUPS
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,900)
Hopkins has been outstanding in his first season in Arizona—111 catches for 1,372 yards and six scores. But this week he might have to play without Murray (leg) and definitely against Jalen Ramsey. In Arizona's first meeting with the Rams in 2020, L.A. held Hopkins under seven yards per catch on eight grabs.
Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,700)
Robinson has been a top-10 PPR option for fantasy managers this season, but this week's matchup with Jaire Alexander and the Packers is a rough one. The Pro Bowl corner just held Corey Davis of the Titans catchless on Sunday night.
SLEEPER
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (at TB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
With Julio Jones (hamstring) on the shelf, Gage has been relatively productive. However, many fantasy managers have likely been scared off by last week's dud. That was in a bad matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs—the Buccaneers rank among the top 10 worst in PPR points surrendered to wideouts in 2020.
Tight Ends
- Darren Waller, LV (at DEN)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. ATL)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CIN)
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC) {RESTING?]
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at CHI)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. MIN)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at BUF)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at PHI)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at CLE)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at KC)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LV)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. GB)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at TB)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. JAX)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at DET)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (at HOU)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at NYG)
- Jared Cook, NO (at CAR)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (at IND)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (at SF)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Dan Arnold, ARI (at LAR)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. ARI)
George Kittle is back—and not a moment too soon.
After missing about half the regular season with a broken bone in his foot, the star San Francisco 49ers tight end played last week against the Arizona Cardinals. After his team won, Kittle told reporters he was happy to be back—and happy that San Francisco's victory helped his favorite childhood team.
"Overall, I'm happy for our team," Kittle said. "But I will say this: I grew up a Bears fan and the fact that we helped the Bears makes me happy. Da Bears!"
Kittle eased in—he played exactly half of San Francisco's offensive snaps. But the 27-year-old made a big dent with those snaps, catching passes from former Iowa teammate C.J. Beathard—four grabs on five targets for 92 yards.
With Travis Kelce of the Chiefs (who just broke Kittle's record for receiving yards in a season by a tight end) likely looking at limited snaps or a week off, Kittle is right back at the top of this week's tight end rankings.
The only player at the position worth starting over him is Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000)
After getting banged up early in a Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ebron bounced back with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Colts. The veteran tight end also gets a top-five fantasy matchup in Week 17 with the Browns.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Tonyan pulled a vanishing act in Week 16, catching just one pass for 17 yards. But the surprise fantasy standout had touchdown catches in five straight games before that, including a five-catch, 67-yard effort with a touchdown against the Bears in Week 12.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600)
Graham went off last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, reeling in four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. But that was against a bad Jaguars team—against these same Packers in Week 12, Graham managed just three receptions for 32 yards.
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (vs. PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800)
Hooper had season highs in targets (15), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (71) a week ago against the Jets, but that was with four Cleveland wide receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Don't chase ghosts headed into a matchup with a Steelers team that's given up the fewest PPR points to tight ends in 2020.
SLEEPER
Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
Doyle hasn't done a lot this year, but in Pittsburgh last week he had season highs in targets (six), receptions (four) and yardage (50). This week, the Colts play a must-win game against a Jaguars defense that Graham just shredded.
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. JAX)
- Wil Lutz, NO (at CAR)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
- Joey Slye, CAR (vs. NO)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. MIN)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. ATL)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. SEA)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at PHI)
- Mike Nugent, ARI (at LAR)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at HOU)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NYG)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at SF)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX)
- Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
- Washington Football Team (at PHI)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE)
- Seattle Seahawks (at SF)
- New Orleans Saints (at CAR)
- Minnesota Vikings (at DET)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. ARI)
- Dallas Cowboys (at NYG)
- Arizona Cardinals (at LAR)
- Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. ATL)
- New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)
- New York Giants (vs. DAL)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. PIT)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LAC)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
- Miami Dolphins (at BUF)
- Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at KC)
- Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
- New York Jets (at NE)
Over the season's first half, the Seattle Seahawks were a bad defensive football team. Really bad. Like "among the worst defenses in NFL history in terms of yardage allowed" bad.
But over the last month-plus, it has been a much different story. As Bob Condotta reported for the Seattle Times, after the Seahawks held the Los Angeles Rams out of the end zone in a 20-9 win to clinch the NFC West, star safety Jamal Adams wasn't shy about talking up the unit.
"To me, we're the best defense in the league," Adams said. "And you can quote that. You can do what you want to with it."
Calling the Seahawks the league's best defense is a stretch—and then some. But since Week 12, Seattle has been a top-five unit in some fantasy scoring systems.
And with a Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have been devastated by offensive injuries, Seattle has an excellent opportunity to finish the regular season strong.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
Carlson has been solid for the Raiders this year—so much so that he leads all fantasy kickers in some scoring systems. With a matchup coming against a Denver Broncos team that has given up the most fantasy points to kickers, Carlson will likely hold on to that title.
New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams (vs. NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500)
Yes, the Jets have been playing better offensively the past few weeks. But Gang Green is still the worst in the league in fantasy points allowed to defenses—and Bill Belichick won't take his foot off the gas against a division rival.
BAD MATCHUPS
Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
The Las Vegas Raiders are not a good defensive football team. But that can be bad for opposing kickers from a fantasy perspective—it's hard to rack up points if all you're doing is kicking PATs.
Chicago Bears Defense/Special Teams (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700)
The Bears are on a roll, in part because the defense has been playing well. But if you saw the Packers drop a 40-burger on Tennessee on Sunday night without breaking a sweat, then you know why trusting the Bears in fantasy this week is unwise.
SLEEPER
Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams (at NYG) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900)
The Cowboys actually resembled a competent defense in Week 16 against the Eagles, notching three sacks and an equal number of takeaways. The Giants have looked anything but competent offensively the past few weeks, managing just 26 points in the last three games combined.
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at DET)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at HOU)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CAR)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. GB)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. JAX)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at CHI)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. ATL)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at DET)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. LV)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at KC)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at CHI) [INJURED]
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at HOU)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at TB)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at DET)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. ATL)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at SF)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at LAR)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (at CIN)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at BUF)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (vs. GB)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. MIN)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at DEN)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at DEN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LAC) [RESTING?]
- Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF (vs. SEA)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at NYG)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at NYG)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at SF)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. ARI)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. SEA)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at SF)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (vs. MIN)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at PHI)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at CLE)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs. ATL)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI (at LAR)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (vs. NO)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at BUF) [INJURED]
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at CIN)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. JAX)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at CIN)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. PIT) {INJURED]
- Sony Michel, RB, NE (vs. NYJ)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (at CLE)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAC) [RESTING?]
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (at HOU)
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB, JAX (at IND)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (vs. ARI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at CLE)
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (at DEN)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (at CHI)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (at CAR)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (vs. LAC)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. JAX)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at NE)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. NO)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (vs. ATL)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (at NE)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. MIN)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (at IND)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at CIN)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at CHI)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at NYG)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at CLE)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at BUF)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. MIA)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. NO)
- Rashard Higgins, WR, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Russell Gage, WR, ATL (at TB)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR (vs. NO)
- Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (at PHI)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at PHI)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Kendrick Bourne, WR, SF (vs. SEA)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (at CAR)
- Jakobi Meyers, QR, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (at TB)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at NYG)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. ATL)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC (vs. LAC) [RESTING?]
- La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ (at NE)
- Keke Coutee, WR, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI (vs. WAS)
This final listing of the top 100 players for PPR leagues can be used to assist in making decisions on flex starters for your title game.
As always, quarterbacks are not included—if your league has QB-eligible superflex spots, you are all but certainly playing one there.
But you don't need me to tell you that—or anything else. You have made it to the championship game. You could maybe use some stress-management techniques, but I'm fresh out of those.
You should see my fingernails this time of year.
I hope that over the past 17 weeks, this column has been marginally useful. Entertaining would be a bonus, but I don't want to push it.
Best of luck in your title game, and in the new year to come.
Now go get that championship!
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
