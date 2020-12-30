Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17

1 of 6

OK, we might as well get this out of the way.

There's one team that is much more likely than any other to rest starters in Week 17: the Kansas City Chiefs. They are locked into the AFC's No. 1 seed, and head coach Andy Reid has a history of giving his players a blow in meaningless games.

Sorry, Patrick Mahomes managers.

Two other teams are a toss-up: the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The No. 2 seed in the AFC (and home-field "advantage" in the divisional round) could still be in play, but the Steelers had an early bye week, and the Bills might value rest over a short road trip to play in a mostly empty stadium in western Pennsylvania.

There's also the teams with nothing to play for. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the New England Patriots sit Cam Newton in favor of giving Jarrett Stidham a start.

In short, the Week 17 rankings at quarterback (and the other positions) look a fair bit different than most weeks.

It could be worse. The AFC South and NFC East remain up for grabs, as do five wild-card spots and the NFC's top seed. With this week's slate back-loaded with late games, that means quite a few contenders will keep their foot on the gas.

At least until the scoreboard starts sorting things out, anyway.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200)

Brady shredded the Detroit Lions for 348 passing yards and four touchdowns last week—and he sat out the second half. With a win over Atlanta, the Buccaneers will sew up the fifth seed in the NFC and a Wild Card Weekend matchup with whatever tomato can wins the NFC East.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)

The Lions are 37 kinds of terrible defensively, and the Vikings don't have anything to play for this week. Still, Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen could all be set for huge stat lines in the season finale at Ford Field.

BAD MATCHUPS

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)



Over the last three weeks, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the only QBs with more fantasy points than Hurts. However, this week's tilt with Washington is arguably the best defense he has faced—the WFT has been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks this season.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500)

Fantasy managers who have shares of the No. 1 quarterback in NFL.com fantasy scoring likely don't want to hear this ahead of the title game. But Murray's five worst stat lines of 2020 have come over the last six weeks, and this week's matchup is a rough one for the position.

SLEEPER

C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)

The Seahawks have improved quite a bit defensively over the last month-plus, but Seattle is still a top-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks in 2020. If you want to close out the regular season with a dirt-cheap streamer under center, Beathard's your guy.

WEEK 17 QB RANKINGS