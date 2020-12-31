Did We Get the 2020 NBA Draft Class All Wrong?

0 of 7

Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

NBA teams had more concerns than usual about the 2020 NBA draft class. And with no summer league and a huge layoff from live-game action, expectations for rookies were low.

However, a number of them have surprised early, especially by showing promise in areas that scouts questioned the most.

Some of the top early performers have flashed unexpected skills or strengths scouts didn't anticipate would translate so fast.

These rookies have quickly started to erase concerns from their predraft scouting reports, whether it's been with shooting, scoring, defense or decision-making.