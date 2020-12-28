    Video: Ian Rapoport Appears to Learn of Dwayne Haskins' Release, Exits Interview

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

    Being a reporter means you're going to receive tips about breaking news at any given moment, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared to display on live radio. 

    During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport appeared to learn about Dwayne Haskins' release from the Washington Football Team in the middle of his conversation with the former NFL punter:

    Pat McAfee posted that video at 12:45 p.m. ET, three minutes after Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Haskins was released by Washington. 

    The Washington Football Team officially announced the move on Twitter at 12:49 p.m. ET. 

    Any sports fan who has watched a draft or free agency knows that reporters are constantly on their phones trying to get information or confirmation of a scoop.

    Breaking news doesn't wait for anyone, so Rapoport did what he had to do in order to get information about the biggest NFL story on this Monday out to the masses. McAfee seemed to be a good sport about the situation. 

